TN School Education Department sanctions Rs 58 crore in first phase to upgrade hi-tech labs in 175 schools

CHENNAI: The School Education Department recently issued a government order sanctioning Rs 57.8 crore in the first phase to upgrade hi-tech laboratories in 175 government higher secondary schools across the state.

The initiative, aligning with the state government’s announcement on the same recently at the Assembly, will ensure one computer for every five students enrolled in the Computer Science and Applications group at each school. It will be completed in three phases at a total estimate of Rs 270.8 crore, according to the G.O. At present, 2,82,021 students are enrolled in the Computer Science and Applications group across 2,903 schools.

According to a 2019 G.O., the hi-tech laboratories were established at 3,090 high schools and 2,939 higher secondary schools at Rs 520 crore. Each high school was equipped with 10 computers while higher secondary schools received 20. Overall, 89,680 computers, along with servers and other devices, were provided. According to the department, the Computer Science syllabus has since been revised to include the advancements in the field, necessitating the upgrade.

In the first phase, 175 schools with high student strength were selected. As part of the upgrade, 56,423 computers, along with headphones, splitters, tables, chairs, UPS batteries and routers among others, will be supplied. The department has allocated Rs 48,000 per computer, including accessories. The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation will float the tenders.