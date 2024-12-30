TN's rollercoaster ride in 2024

Armstrong murder

K Armstrong, the state president of BSP, who wielded considerable influence in north Chennai, was brutally murdered on July 5. While government ruled out political or casteist motives, his murder triggered heated debates on the failure of Dravidian parties to address atrocities faced by Dalits

Balancing the books

Global Investors Meet and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s foreign visits lured investments to TN but the state struggled to control its growing debt burden, compounded by inadequate revenue share allocation by centre, delay in funds for projects & increasing expenditure on welfare schemes

Cyclone Fengal steals the thunder

One of the slowest and most capricious systems to hit TN during the NE monsoon, Cyclone Fengal spared Chennai. However, it brought heavy rainfall to other northern districts after making landfall on Nov 30, setting new records in Pondy and Krishnagiri

Dravidian Model

The term Dravidian Model – first used in the title of a book and popularised by CM Stalin – became the DMK’s catchphrase, as the party turned 75 in 2024, used to tout every government initiative while the same phrase became a cudgel the opposition wielded to taunt the party over its “misgovernance”

Encounters of the ‘third degree’

At least six persons were killed in “encounters” by TN police in 2024, as the state government faced the heat over an alleged deterioration of law and order. Instances of suspects being shot below their knees or fracturing their limbs while trying to “escape from” or “attack” the police also shot up