Vijay urges TN governor to take steps to ensure safety of women in state

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Monday urged Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of women in the state. This appeal came in the aftermath of the sexual assault of a second-year student on Anna University’s campus on December 23.

In his petition, Vijay emphasized the need to strengthen law and order to safeguard the public. "In our memorandum, we requested measures to enhance law and order in Tamil Nadu and ensure women’s safety in all places,” said TVK General Secretary N Anand in a press release on Monday. He accompanied Vijay during the meeting with the Governor.

The party also called for the immediate release of Central funds for Cyclone Fenjal relief, pointing out that affected people had not yet received any aid. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier requested an interim relief of Rs.2,000 crore.

In a handwritten letter addressed to "dear sisters" and shared on TVK’s social media platforms, Vijay expressed his anguish over the Anna University incident, describing it as “deeply shocking and painful.” He added, “It feels pointless to appeal to those in power, no matter how many times we ask. That’s why I’m writing this letter.”

Highlighting the daily challenges women face, including widespread atrocities, misconduct, and sexual crimes, Vijay said, “As their brother, I feel immense pain and sadness seeing their struggles.” He assured women of his support, urging them to focus on their education without fear. “We will create a safe Tamil Nadu together and achieve it soon,” he vowed.

TVK supporters later distributed photocopies of Vijay’s handwritten letter to the general public across Chennai, Salem, and other places