AIADMK cadre stage statewide stir seeking justice for Anna University rape survivor

CHENNAI: Several AIADMK leaders and cadre were arrested on Monday across the state during demonstrations demanding justice for the survivor in the sexual assault incident at Anna University. The statewide protests were aimed at condemning the state government’s alleged negligence in ensuring the safety of women, particularly female students.

On behalf of the Chengalpattu district AIADMK unit, around 800 party cadre gathered under the leadership of district secretary Chitlapakkam Rajendran near Chengalpattu's old bus stand and raised slogans against the state government. Later, they tried to block vehicular movement on the Chengalpattu bus stand road.

Soon, police personnel prevented them and took them to a nearby community hall, where they were detained till evening. Similarly, the demonstrations were held at Karambakkam on behalf of the Thiruvallur Central District Party unit.

The protest was led by former minister P Benjamin. Here, police arrested around 500 AIADMK cadre for unlawful assembly and they were detained in a nearby government community hall.

Around 1,000 cadre gathered near the Kancheepuram district collector’s office under the leadership of former minister V Somasundaram. Around 250 cadre were arrested.