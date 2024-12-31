Cop demands NTK chief Seeman’s apology in court over defamatory remarks

TIRUCHY: District Superintendent of Police Dr V Varun Kumar on Monday demanded an apology from NTK chief Seeman in a court of law for the defamatory remarks made by his party cadre against him and his family.

Members of the party had posted defamatory comments about Kumar and his family on social media. Following a complaint from Kumar, a case was registered at the Thillai Nagar police station and some NTK supporters were arrested. A case has also been filed against Seeman and others.

Seeman received a legal notice from Kumar asking for an explanation but did not respond. Despite this, the alleged defamatory remarks were not taken down from social media. Subsequently, Kumar filed a case in the Tiruchy Judicial Magistrate Court-IV.

On Monday, the SP appeared in person to offer his explanation following an order by Judge M Balaji.

After appearing in court, Kumar said, “Even if he apologises publicly now, I won’t accept it. He must follow proper legal procedures and seek pardon in court.” Kumar also said Seeman had attempted to apologise to him personally for his remarks but insisted that any apology must be made publicly. The judge recorded his statement and adjourned the case until January 7.

Meanwhile, NTK functionary ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan has filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police N Kamini against Varun Kumar, alleging that he spread defamatory remarks about him and the NTK.