DMK failed to safeguard rights, ensure safety of women: AIADMK MLA Udhayakumar

MADURAI: The present DMK government has failed to safeguard the rights and ensure the safety of women, said former AIADMK minister and MLA RB Udhayakumar, addressing AIADMK cadres protesting over the Anna University sexual assault here on Monday. Over 450 party functionaries and leaders, including former minister Sellur K Raju, took part in the protest in Madurai city.



Addressing the gathering, Udhayakumar said, "As the current regime has failed to safeguard rights, we can notice the public anger against the DMK government. Safety of women has been seen as a symbol of the nation's culture and security. It is shocking to notice that the identity of the (sexual assault) victim was exposed through social media, and there is panic regarding the safety of female students in educational institutions."



He further said that Anna University is considered to be one of the best in India, and there are certain regulations to enter into the facility, which require police permissions. "However, the history-sheeter entered the facility without fear. Further, a local party functionary (in Pudukkottai district) had allegedly sent an obscene video to a government staff nurse, and threatened her husband to extort Rs 10 lakh. Despite complaints, no action has been taken by the police. Under pressure, the nurse had attempted suicide," Udhayakumar added.