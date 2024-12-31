Elephant 'Chillikomban' harassed with firecrackers near Pollachi

CHENNAI: The young bull elephant, nicknamed 'Chillikomban,' is once again being subjected to cruel treatment, with firecrackers used directly on the gentle giant to drive him back into the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The single tusker embarks on its annual journey from Nelliyampathy in Kerala to Navamalai in ATR without causing trouble in any of the villages en route, except for feasting on a few fruit trees near human habitations. The elephant entered Tamil Nadu territory in November, and since then, its movements have been monitored regularly.

Over the past 15 days, Chillikomban has been camping around the Aliyar check post and moving in close proximity to the Chinnarpathy tribal settlement in Pollachi. Despite remaining docile and showing no signs of aggression, the elephant has been subjected to harassment.