Elephant 'Chillikomban' harassed with firecrackers near Pollachi

CHENNAI: The young bull elephant, nicknamed 'Chillikomban,' is once again being subjected to cruel treatment, with firecrackers used directly on the gentle giant to drive him back into the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).
The single tusker embarks on its annual journey from Nelliyampathy in Kerala to Navamalai in ATR without causing trouble in any of the villages en route, except for feasting on a few fruit trees near human habitations. The elephant entered Tamil Nadu territory in November, and since then, its movements have been monitored regularly.
Over the past 15 days, Chillikomban has been camping around the Aliyar check post and moving in close proximity to the Chinnarpathy tribal settlement in Pollachi. Despite remaining docile and showing no signs of aggression, the elephant has been subjected to harassment.
Eyewitness accounts and videos shared with TNIE clearly show firecrackers being used to scare the elephant and drive it away. It is also alleged that sharp stones were pelted at the animal.
When contacted, ATR Deputy Director Bhargava Teja acknowledged that firecrackers were used once by the tribals and confirmed that forest staff were present during the incident. "After learning about it, I have strictly warned and directed them not to use the firecrackers. Chillikomban was in Chinnarpathy and, out of desperation, firecrackers were used once," he said.
However, sources claim that firecrackers, including rockets and 'pop pop' (vengaya vedi), were used multiple times during the night under the watch of forest officials. In March 2022, the same elephant reportedly became agitated following the use of firecrackers and attacked two cars between Navamalai and Monkey Falls.
In 2021, the Madras High Court passed a judgment restraining the use of firecrackers directly on elephants.