Farmers oppose proposed site for Hosur airport

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 20 farmers from Hosur petitioned the district collector against the upcoming greenfield airport being built near their villages which have been listed as potential sites, on Monday.

M Veerabadrappa (37) of Mugalur village near Hosur in the petition said, “The proposed airport which will be constructed near seven village panchayats in Denkanikottai and Hosur taluks will affect the livelihood of farmers. Once constructed, people from Belakondapalli, Hosapuram, Kalukondapalli, Gobanapalli and other villages will be affected".

"These villages are currently the second option for the airport project. In total, four sites have been identified for the project. If this site is chosen, 2,118 acres of farmland will be acquired affecting livelihoods.”

He added that a drone survey was conducted the previous month, but they refused to share further information. He said that the survey should be stopped and that this project should not be carried out near their villages.

When TNIE spoke to Collector KM Sarayu, she said that the state government has yet to inform the exact site for the airport, and the district administration did not permit a drone survey, as said in the petition. The collector directed the respective tahsildars to enquire about this.