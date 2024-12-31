Haphazard parking of autorickshaws troubles MGMGH visitors in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Unregulated parking of autos has become a menace at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government General Hospital (MGMGH), disrupting the smooth functioning of one of Tiruchy's busiest public healthcare facilities.

Patients, staff, and visitors alike are grappling with the inconvenience caused by the haphazard parking within the hospital premises. At least 20 autorickshaws are frequently parked at random locations, including areas such as the patient shelter zone and near the ongoing construction site.

The unregulated parking blocks critical pathways, causes pollution, hampering the hospital’s operations, rue staff and visitors alike. “The autos block access pathways, narrowing the space and making it difficult to navigate, especially during peak hours,” a staffer said.

“The administration must take steps to restore order. A hospital should be a place of care, not chaos,” said V Akilandeshwari, a visitor. Activists have pointed to poor implementation of security measures as a key factor. Despite having security guards, there is minimal enforcement of parking rules, they alleged.

Ibrahim, a CPI functionary, said, “With MGMGH catering to thousands daily, it is crucial to address the issue. Stricter security protocols, clear signage, and additional personnel can help regulate parking, just as the hospital has managed the two-wheeler parking menace.”

Initially dismissive of the issue, MGMGH Dean S Kumaravel claimed that the autos were used by patients. However, after being presented with photographic and video evidence of reckless parking, he acknowledged the problem and assured action would be taken against 'negligent' security personnel.