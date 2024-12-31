Impersonating cops two men attempt to extort money, sexually assault 14 year old at Irular settlement in TN

DHARMAPURI: Two people posing as police officers tried to extort money from residents of Erimalai, an Irular settlement in Vattuvanahalli panchayat, and also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on Sunday night. The tribals beat up one of them and handed him over to the police, while the other person managed to escape.
The residents said two men arrived in the hamlet late on Sunday night claiming to be CID officers investigating a ganja case and told them to hand over the suspects. However, when residents denied any involvement in the crime, they started beating up two residents and attempted to assault a minor sexually.
Further, the two demanded Rs 35,000 from each family and warned of dire consequences if they did not pay.
Speaking to TNIE, S Madhaiyan from Erimalai said, “The issue started last Tuesday when three people arrived here looking to arrest drug dealers. When we questioned them, they said they were from the CID branch of police but did not show IDs or give contact numbers.
They harassed us for a while and left. On Sunday, two of them returned and started beating up a man. They demanded each family to pay Rs 35,000. Hearing the commotion, a 14-year-old girl came out of her home. One of the suspects tore her clothes and tried to assault her sexually.”
He added that others in the village came together and attempted to secure the duo. However, one of them ran away, and the other was handed over to the Papparapatti police.
Tamil Nadu Tribal Association District Secretary, KN Mallayan said, “The two arrived along with an SSI from the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing a week ago. On Sunday they came again alone and committed this heinous crime,” he said. Mallayan added, “A thorough investigation must be conducted and all people responsible for the incident must be apprehended.”
Police sources told TNIE, “The suspects are Jaiganesh (49) and Sakthi (30) who worked as daily wage labourers and lived on Palacode railway station road. Jaiganesh is admitted in Palacode GH and Sakthi is on the run.” Pennagaram DSP Mahalakshmi who is leading the investigation said, “We are investigating the incident and cannot comment further. We have deputed women police officers to collect statements from the victims. So far we have made no arrests.”
Police sources said the duo have been booked under sections 329(3), 296 (b), 115 (2), 351(3), 204 of BNS and under Section 4 of The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.