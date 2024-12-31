Minister S Reghupathy dismisses AIADMK’s protest ‘theatrics'

PUDUKKOTTAI: Law Minister S Reghupathy on Sunday dismissed the AIADMK’s protests over the Anna University sexual assault case as mere “ theatrics” to stay politically relevant.

Criticising the opposition party’s track record, Reghupathy pointed to the Pollachi sexual assault case that occurred during the AIADMK regime. “The AIADMK failed to act until public protests forced them to. Under the DMK government, we have taken swift action and have no need to shield anyone,” he said.

Defending his government’s track record on law and order, Reghupathy said Tamil Nadu remains one of the safest states for women, challenging actor-turned-politician Vijay to compare the state’s law and order record with states like Bihar and Odisha.

Addressing the FIR leak in the Anna University sexual assault case, Reghupathy cited court observations ruling out the need for a CBI probe and assured that the investigation into the leak was progressing.

Taking a dig at state BJP president K Annamalai, the minister accused him of exploiting such incidents for political gain. “It is unfortunate that he tries to derive political mileage from every tragic events,” he remarked.