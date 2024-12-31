NMMS exam centres to be set up in each block in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: For the convenience of Class 8 students, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has directed all district Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to establish exam centres for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on a block-wise basis this year. Until last year, CEOs allocated centres at government higher secondary schools located in main locations randomly, based on student strength.

Official sources said the NMMS exam is being conducted for Class 8 students at government schools and if they clear this exam, they will get a scholarship of amount Rs 12,000 per annum till Class 12.

“Officers allocated centres in government higher secondary schools located in main towns. This resulted in students from rural areas having to travel long distances to take the exam. Due to a lack of transport options, some students struggled to reach exam centres, sometimes even missing the exam. Considering this, DGE officials decided to establish exam centres in each block,” sources added.

Further, officers have instructed that centres in a block should be accessible. Moreover, officers stated that if there is higher student strength in a block, CEOs should establish another centre within the same block. This will allow students to easily access exam centres and take the exam without difficulties, sources further said.

A secondary grade teacher from a Panchayat Union Middle School in the district who welcomed this move told TNIE that it would help students reach the centre easily.

Meanwhile, the DGE announced that students can apply for this examination in its online portal from December 31 to January 24 and the exam will be conducted on February 22.