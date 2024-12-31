Private schools seek timely release of RTE funds, permanent recognition in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Nine resolutions seeking the government to address key issues faced by private schools, including timely release of RTE funds, were passed on Monday during the inaugural event of Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, formed through the merger of six private school associations.

The association called for permanent recognition of matriculation, nursery, and primary schools that meet the specified criteria. Another resolution called for a policy decision to relax regulations for private school buildings constructed before May 31, 2023. It sought the government to permit primary and nursery schools with adequate classrooms to upgrade to middle schools.

It demanded that government disburse pending funds to cover the tuition fee of students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act within the same academic year. It recommended that only students with at least 75% attendance should be allowed to appear for board examinations.

Further, the association called for the formation of an expert committee, chaired by a retired judge, to address legal challenges faced by private schools. Through a special resolution, the association said that it plans to adopt 500 government schools during the 2025-2026 academic year.

Speaking at the event, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a decision on the resolutions will be taken after a meeting with the chief minister. However, both the minister and school education secretary S Madhumathi attributed the RTE issue to the delay in fund release by the centre under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme.

Lesson on Nallakannu

Chennai: Minister Anbil Mahesh, in a post on ‘X’ on Sunday, said a decision on including a lesson about CPI leader Nallakannu in school textbooks would be made after discussions with the CM. His reply follows a request in this regard by actor Vijay Sethupathi during the centenary celebrations of the CPI leader.