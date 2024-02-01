Balveer Singh, others appear before Judicial Magistrate on alleged torturing of suspects in custody

TIRUNELVELI: Tainted IPS officer Balveer Singh, who along with his team of police personnel was accused of removing the teeth of suspects in custody using pliers and allegedly employing other torture methods in Ambasamudram, Kallidakurichi and Vikramasingapuram police stations appeared before Judicial Magistrate I, Tirunelveli, for the fourth hearing on Wednesday. The next hearing is scheduled for February 14.

Balveer Singh and 14 other police personnel were charge-sheeted for alleged custodial torture under the Ambasamudram police division in four different cases.

On Wednesday, apart from two police officers, all others appeared before Judicial Magistrate Arumugam. After the hearing, the magistrate adjourned the next hearing to February 14. The state government recently revoked Singh’s suspension, after which victims opposed the decision.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had also ordered the state government to hand over the inquiry report of P Amudha, IAS, to the victims a few days ago.

In March 2023, over 10 suspects under the Ambasamudram police division alleged that Singh and his team of officers had removed their teeth using pliers, while two others alleged that Singh had crushed their testicles. A minor was among the victims. The victims claimed that the police officers also threatened them to withdraw their complaints.