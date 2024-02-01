Coimbatore: U-turn to replace two more traffic signals on city roads

COIMBATORE: Two more traffic signals in the city would soon be replaced by U-turns, based on demand from motorists. The traffic signal near the Avinashilingam University junction on Mettupalayam Road will likely be replaced by a U-turn as early as next week, sources said.

Calls to remove the signal near the Avinashilingam University junction and Sanganoor Road junction are growing louder by the day. The Avinashilingam University Junction connects the MTP Road with the Bharathi Park Road that leads to the Anaikatti Road, and the Sanganoor Road junction connects the MTP Road with Sanganoor and Ganapathy. Both the junctions are crowded almost throughout the day. Installing a signal at Sanganoor Road junction six months ago added to the chaos on the road, motorists complain.

"After the signal was installed at the Sanganoor Road junction, vehicles have been lining up on the Kavundampalayam flyover. The signal here has made our lives worse. Officials must remove it immediately and either assign traffic cops or implement the U-turn or roundabout system at the junction," said G Dhandapani, a motorist from Kavundampalayam.

Another motorist V Eashwaramoorthy from Saibaba Colony said the presence of the bus stop near the traffic signal at the Avinashilingam University junction affects motorists as well as students. "Even when the signal turns green, one can't proceed further as buses halt at the stop blocking the road. Officials must consider introducing U-turn system here," he added.