Coimbatore: U-turn to replace two more traffic signals on city roads
COIMBATORE: Two more traffic signals in the city would soon be replaced by U-turns, based on demand from motorists. The traffic signal near the Avinashilingam University junction on Mettupalayam Road will likely be replaced by a U-turn as early as next week, sources said.
Calls to remove the signal near the Avinashilingam University junction and Sanganoor Road junction are growing louder by the day. The Avinashilingam University Junction connects the MTP Road with the Bharathi Park Road that leads to the Anaikatti Road, and the Sanganoor Road junction connects the MTP Road with Sanganoor and Ganapathy. Both the junctions are crowded almost throughout the day. Installing a signal at Sanganoor Road junction six months ago added to the chaos on the road, motorists complain.
"After the signal was installed at the Sanganoor Road junction, vehicles have been lining up on the Kavundampalayam flyover. The signal here has made our lives worse. Officials must remove it immediately and either assign traffic cops or implement the U-turn or roundabout system at the junction," said G Dhandapani, a motorist from Kavundampalayam.
Another motorist V Eashwaramoorthy from Saibaba Colony said the presence of the bus stop near the traffic signal at the Avinashilingam University junction affects motorists as well as students. "Even when the signal turns green, one can't proceed further as buses halt at the stop blocking the road. Officials must consider introducing U-turn system here," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) G Manuneethi said the U-turn system will be implemented at the Avinashilingam University junction on the MTP Road soon.
"The inspection at the junction was completed on Wednesday. We shall remove the signal at the junction and centre medians along with the lamp posts about 50 metres from the signal to create a passage for the vehicles to make a U-Turn.
The work will begin in 2-3 days. Regarding the Sanganoor Road junction, we have already received complaints during the collector meeting about traffic snarls at the place. Due to the presence of the bridge over the Sanaganoor channel, a roundabout is not possible. After conducting a detailed study, we shall implement the U-Turn system at the junction," Manuneethi said.