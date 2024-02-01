CPI’s farmers wing calls for pan-India stir on February 16

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union (BKMU), affiliated with Communist Party of India (CPI), has declared a nationwide strike on February 16 to protest against what they perceive as BJP’s anti-farmer activities.

The decision was taken during the general body meeting of BKMU, also known as India Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, held in Chennai from January 28 to 30. The meeting was presided over by former MLA and sangam president N Periyasamy.

Several resolutions were unanimously adopted during the meeting. Some of the resolutions include spreading awareness among the rural population to stage intensive protests to get 200 days jobs per year under MGNREGA and ensure the minimum wage of Rs 700 per day.

The resolutions also urged the union government to allocate Rs 4 lakh crore in the budget to ensure proper implementation of MGNREGA. The centre has also been urged to do away with linking of Aadhaar with MGNREGA job cards.

200 days job

One of the resolutions include spreading awareness to stage protests to get 200 days jobs per year under MGNREGA and ensure the minimum wage of `700 per day