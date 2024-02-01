DVAC books three builders for bribing government officials and elected representatives

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption booked three builders on Wednesday for allegedly paying bribes worth Rs 50 crore to government officials and elected representatives for a construction project in Perambur's Binny Mills.

The FIR names T Udhayakumar, managing director, Landmark housing projects, Sunil Khetpalia, and Maneesh Parmar, who were directors of KLP projects private limited apart from stating that other unknown officials in various government departments could also be involved. The DVAC FIR was based on a complaint by Rajiv Naidu, who had also initiated legal proceedings against Landmark housing projects before the Madras High Court in 2017.

Udhayakumar responded by filing a sworn statement with the Madras High Court, disclosing that between 2015 and 2017, he paid over Rs 50 crore in cash to various public servants, such as MPs, MLAs, council members, and officials from government departments, for their assistance in carrying out the proposed construction of a multi-story apartment building at Binny Mill campus, Perambur barracks road, Perambur.

The petitioner requested an investigation by the DVAC based on the sworn statement, and the Madras High Court mandated that the DVAC carry out an initial investigation. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the DVAC officials are expected to conduct checks at the offices and residences of the people connected to the case.