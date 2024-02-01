Govt school staff suspended over egg-less midday meals in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

RANIPET: During her inspection in Arakkonam block as part of the ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ programme, Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi suspended the midday meal organiser of Kumpinipet Government High School due to irregularities in egg distribution to students.

The government school accommodates 344 students across classes 6-10. The collector had come when the students were being served the midday meal which included boiled eggs. However, the collector found that seven students did not receive eggs due to a shortage. Following this, Valarmathi proceeded to the storage room to assess the stock of eggs and discovered that there were only 383 eggs for the next two days for all 344 students of the government school.

When questioned, the organiser Malar told the collector that the remaining eggs had been dropped off at another school. Upon inquiry, her statement was found to be a lie, and the collector immediately suspended Malar.

The collector also directed her assistant to investigate Malar’s non-submission of records regarding the distribution of eggs, rice, pulses and vegetables. She also ordered a detailed investigation into any other shortcomings or discrepancies during Malar’s tenure.