Headmistress of government high school in Coimbatore transferred amid sexual harassment row

COIMBATORE: The district school education department on Wednesday transferred a headmistress of a government higher secondary school located at Alandurai to Mathvaraypuram government higher secondary school. According to the sources, there was an allegation that a female student had made a sexual harassment complaint against a physical education teacher earlier, but the headmistress did not take any action against him.

"She went abroad after taking leave. Meanwhile, the sexual harassment issue came to light when she was overseas. After the female student filed a complaint, the physical education teacher was arrested by police in December under the POSCO Act. Meanwhile, activists also demanded that the school education department should take stringent action against the headmistress and teachers who tried to cover up the issue. Meanwhile, the headmistress returned to school on Wednesday and received the transfer order," sources added.

When asked about it, Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that it is not a departmental action but an administrative transfer. When asked about departmental action against them he said that an inquiry into the students complaint and necessary action would be taken soon.

