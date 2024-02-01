Lost 2019 polls as AMMK lacked PM face: TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: “I strongly believe that the AIADMK will not achieve anything in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said he is unsure in what context ousted leader Sasikala said that all factions of the AIADMK will merge and contest the elections. However, Dhinakaran said he is sure about not allying with Edappadi K Palaniswami for any reason.

He refused to comment on whether BJP and AIADMK are still in an alliance. “The reason AMMK lost in 2019 is because we did not have a PM face to seek votes. In 2024, AMMK will either form an alliance or we will contest on our own,” he said, adding that his association with OPS was beyond politics.