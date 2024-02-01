Mines department to inspect if power lines pass through Tiruppur quarry

TIRUPPUR: District Revenue Officer (DRO) TP Jai Bheem ordered an inquiry to check if tower lines passed close to stone quarries at Myvadi village in Madathukulam. Activists RS Mugilan, A Esan and other office bearers of farmers' associations raised the issue during the farmers grievance meeting held on Wednesday.

Speaking in the meeting, Tamil Nadu environment safety movement coordinator Mugilan accused a quarry owner of violating norms issued by TNPCB. Citing Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, he said no power lines should be present within a stone quarry. But powerlines passed within 27 metres in the quarry at Myladi and TANGEDCO has recorded the presence of towerlines. Despite raising objections to local revenue officials and the mines department, no action was taken, he added.

An official from Department of Geology & Mining (Tiruppur) said,"The Indian Electricity Rules 1956 and Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules also clarified the LT and HT lines are permissible within 30 metres of stone quarries. So, the lines to passing near stone quarry aren't violation'

Mugilan said though LT and HT Lines are allowed, in reality, high voltage towerlines are passing within 300 metres of the quarry in Myvadi.

Supporting him, a farmer P Jaganathan said,"The quarry is spread over vast areas in Narasingapuram in Myvadi village. Stone pieces from the blast hit the power lines and they snap many times. Local officials from TANGEDCO repair them without raising the problem."

After hearing the argument,s district revenue officer Jai Bheem said an inquiry would be launched by the mines department officials into the charges, and action would be taken based on the report.