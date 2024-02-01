Tamil Nadu: Army personnel, brother sentenced to life in 2013 murder case in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The Krishnagiri additional district and session court awarded life term to two murder accused on Tuesday. One of the accused is a junior commissioned officer (JCO) in the Army. They were identified as P Chinnapaiyyan, alias Surya (42) (JCO), and his elder brother Raja, alias Pachayappan, (46) of Bellarampalli.

According to sources, in November 2013, C Balamurugan (34) of Bellarampalli village was passing near Surya's house in a van and blared horn to avoid hitting a dog. Following this, heated arguments broke out between the brothers and Balamurugan, and he was assaulted by two more relatives of Surya.

V Vanitha (36) of Bellarampalli, sister-in-law of Balamurugan, and her father L Muniyappan (60) tried to prevent the attack. During the fight, the brothers attacked Balamurugan and Muniyappan using a sickle, killing Muniyappan on the spot.

Balamurugan's van was also set on fire. In retaliation, Balamurugan's relatives burnt a motorcycle of Surya's family. Based on complaints from both sides, police booked 11 persons including Surya and Pachayappan.

On Tuesday, Krishnagiri additional district and session court sentenced Surya and Pachayappan to undergo life imprisonment and awarded a three-year jail term to P Raja of Balakuri village and one-year imprisonment to Balamurugan.