Tamil Nadu: Government college principals demand more time to recruit non-teaching staff

COIMBATORE: Principals of Government Arts Colleges have sought more time from the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to fill vacancies of non-teaching staff at the colleges. The appeal was made after the DCE directed principals to complete the appointment process by February 3.

According to sources, DCE has approved the appointment of 232 regular posts of assistant computer programmers, office assistants, and record clerks across the state. The principals want at least one month's time to complete the process.

T Veeramani, the Principal of Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam in the city, told TNIE, "The DCE gave just six working days from January 29 to February 4 to the principal, who is the appointment authority, to complete the appointment. This is inadequate. As per DCE direction, principals should release the job notification in the media. Besides, we should check with the district administration and employment office for eligible candidates and only then can start the appointment process."

Meanwhile, the director of collegiate education (in-charge), G Geetha who issued the direction, was transferred and replaced by S Karmegam on January 29. Following this, the appointment process has been stalled in most colleges.

A principal from Government College in Coimbatore told TNIE, "After the new director assumed charge, any communication regarding appointment was not received from him. So the process stopped temporarily at college." Karmegam was not available for a response.