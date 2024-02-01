Tamil Nadu: Jal Shakti Abhiyan improves groundwater in six revenue blocks in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The ambitious Jal Shakti Abhiyan that aims to promote the conservation of water in water-stressed blocks in the country has proved to be a success in the dry Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. The district administration has spent over Rs 77.03 crore under the central government programme in improving water storage, reusing water sources and watershed development. The efforts have paid off well as per early indicators as the groundwater levels in six firkas (revenue blocks) across Dharmapuri district have improved.

Though the rivers Cauvery and Thenpennai flow through Dharmapuri, the elevated terrain of the district is not conducive for effective water storage or ground water recharge. This coupled with the exploitation of groundwater explains the frequent water shortages for domestic and agrarian purposes in the backward region.

The situation is slowly improving as the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) is spearheading the Jal Shakthi Abhiyan by constructing check dams, soak pits, wells and other sources to improve rainwater harvesting in the district.

In a study conducted by the DRDA, it was found that in nine short months, ground water levels in six firkas have improved. In each of these firkas groundwater levels have improved by 10 feet.

"Under Jal Shankthi Abhiyan Scheme the first part of the project included the identification of all existing water bodies suitable for water harvesting schemes with the help of Geographic Information System (GIS). Through this we identified the inventory of all water bodies and provided data for effective planning and monitoring. In the initial inventory we identified that Dharmapuri had 1,400 water bodies," said Collector K Santhi.

Following this a scientific study was conducted on water conservation, with the help of remote sensing images from the Nation Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and GIS mapping technology. Through this, we planned Water Harvesting Structures (WHS) and made note of areas for planning future WHS.