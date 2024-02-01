Tamil Nadu: Man kills sister, boyfriend over their love affair

MADURAI: A 22-year-old man killed his elder sister and her boyfriend here for continuing their relationship despite his warning. The incident happened in Kombadi village near Thirumangalam late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victims A Maha Lakshmi (25) and N Sathish Kumar (28) hailed from Kombadi and belonged to two intermediate castes.

On Tuesday night, the accused A Praveen Kumar met Sathish and beheaded him with the help of his friends Praveen, Velu and Ranjith.

Later, Praveen went home and assaulted his sister with a sharp weapon and killed her. When their mother, A Selvi alias Chinnapidari (45), attempted to intervene, she received cuts to her wrist. Koodakovil police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Government Rajaji Hospital for postmortem. Chinnapidari was shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Maha Lakshmi, a divorcee, was staying with her mother and brother when she got into a relationship with Sathish. Upon learning about the relationship, Praveen warned Maha Lakshmi and also told Sathish not to pursue his sister, the police said.

On Monday, Praveen saw them in an intimate position and was enraged, leading to the murder. Based on a preliminary inquiry, the police said a caste angle is unlikely in the case. The accused were detained. The Koodakovil police registered a case under 294 (b), 506(ii), 307, 302 IPC and 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.