Tamil Nadu: Pricey rise in paddy price sets off alarm bells

MADURAI: Paddy prices in open market have gone up almost 40% in southern districts, with the cost of the popular BPT variety of paddy, which was selling around Rs. 1,300 per 60kg bag, costing Rs 1,800 now. The increase in the cost of BPT paddy comes on the heels of a rise in the price of the RNR variety of paddy over the past few weeks. Traders say the price of fine varieties of rice across Tamil Nadu may increase by Rs.10 to Rs. 12 per kg in the next few weeks.

With prices rising steadily, rice mills are finding it difficult to get enough paddy from farmers. Crop loss in delta areas and southern districts has only made matters worse.

Notably, there was a massive decline in cultivated area in Madurai, with just 29,000 hectares covered under paddy cultivation this samba season. With the commencement of harvest season, paddy procurement has started across the region but compared to previous seasons, prices have gone up substantially due to the shortfall in supply.

Farmers from Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram said the RNR paddy variety, which was sold for Rs. 1,300 for a 60-kilo bag, increased to over Rs 1,700 for a bag. Now, the cost of the BPT variety has increased as well. “Earlier, the price of the BPT variety was Rs1,300 for a 60-kilo bag. It went up to Rs1,700 last week. As of Wednesday, the prices have neared Rs1,800 per bag. As there is a high demand, prices are likely to increase again,” said Parthiban, a rice mill owner from Tiruchy.

“Usually, we source paddy from local farmers till March. Owing to a shortfall in supply, we have to source it from other districts. Rice millers are unlikely to get any profit as the paddy purchase costs have gone up,” he added.