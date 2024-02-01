Tamil Nadu: Three IT parks to come up at Mannivakkam, Malayambakkam and Vandalur along Outer Ring Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a major boost to the software industry in Tamil Nadu, the state government is planning to develop IT parks on three sites of the 50-metre strip of land along the eastern side of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Chennai.

Sources said the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued enter upon permission for three sites — Malayambakkam, Mannivakkam and Vandalur — following the request of Tidel Park Limited.

The sites were allotted after conducting a land valuation for the entire ORR stretch. While 5.33 acres on the Malayambakkam stretch, valued at Rs 3 crore per acre, has been allocated for the first IT park, the second one will come up on 5.04-acre area of Mannivakkam where the land value has been fixed at Rs 5 crore per acre. The third IT park is planned at 0.5 acre-area in Vandalur where the land value is Rs 8.05 crore per acre.

Currently, the government is targeting to woo Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to set up a base in the state as they could generate high-end jobs for the youth. According to a report of Knight Frank, a global real estate consultant company which has done the land valuation along the 50-metre stretch, there are around 160 GCCs in Tamil Nadu, constituting about 10% of the national count.

CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd, a leading real estate consulting firm, in its report ‘India’s Global Capability Centres - Charting a New Technology Era’ stated that GCCs are likely to lease office space of 62 million sqft between 2023 and 2025.