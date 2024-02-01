Temple entry restrictions for non-Hindus in TN will ensure harmony among religions: HC judge

MADURAI: Justice S Srimathy of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday said that if any non-Hindu wishes to visit a particular deity in any temple in Tamil Nadu, authorities may permit the person after obtaining an undertaking from him or her that "... he or she has faith in the deity and would follow the customs and practices of Hindu religion and also abide by the temple’s customs".

She issued this direction while ordering the state government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to install sign boards in all Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu saying that "Non-Hindus are not allowed inside temple beyond Kodimaram".

Multiple boards should be installed at the entrance of temples, near the kodimaram (flag-staff), and at other prominent places in the temple, the court said.

Justice S Srimathy also directed the state government to not allow "non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion" (into temples).

