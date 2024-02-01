Work to restore hamlet road in Thoothukudi begins after 45 days

THOOTHUKUDI: The district administration has begun restoration works to connect Kovalam Meenavar colony with the mainland of Mullakadu panchayat following a detailed report published by TNIE on Wednesday, highlighting the plight of the fishing families of the beach hamlet, their livelihoods, women and children, and exposing the apathy of the officials who had turned a blind eye towards the region, which was severely battered by the torrential rains and the subsequent floods due to a breach in the Korampallam tank.

On Wednesday, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan visited the hamlet and took a risky ride on a thermocol boat to cross the 10-feet deep water stagnated in the region, party sources said.

Muniyasamy, head of the hamlet, told TNIE that the minister has assured to provide all the basic amenities, including potable water and road facilities. Besides, she also assured to arrange funds to purchase fishing nets, so that we could resume fishing activities, he added.

Subsequently, district officials headed by District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Director Ishwarya Ramanathan (Additional Collector) visited the hamlet, along with the Thoothukudi along with Block Development Officer (BDO), Assistant Director (Panchayat) and others. "The temporary restoration of the road to link the hamlet with the mainland will be completed in two days. After that, water pipelines that were washed away along with the road, would be rectified by the TWAD authorities," she said.

Ishwarya added that apart from the temporary restoration works, a proposal for reconstructing the road along with the setting up of a minor bridge or a culvert will also be prepared following a detailed inspection by engineers. The temporary works will be carried out with the funds available under the block development office.

"However, permanent works will require more funds from the state government. The village records will also be checked to find out a if a stream had existed in the region," she said.