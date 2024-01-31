Storm-ravaged fishing community in TN's Thoothukudi struggles to rebuild livelihoods

THOOTHUKUDI: After their fishing nets were washed away into the sea following the unprecedented rains in December 2023, fishermen of Kovalam Meenavar Colony are yet to return to the sea. The fishing hamlet in Mullakadu panchayat was cut off from the mainland after the only road was washed away a month ago. Livelihoods affected, nearly 40 families of the hamlet are left in the lurch, with the civic body citing a lack of funds to restore road connectivity.

With a population of 180, the hamlet consists of people belonging to the Valayar community, a sub-sect of the Mutharaiyar caste. While fishing is the primary source of income for men, women in the hamlet are dependent on seaweed farming to run their families.