1,095 sub-inspectors enter 14th year sans promotion in TN

COIMBATORE: As many as 1095 sub-inspectors of police, who were recruited directly in 2011, stepped into their 14th year of service on Thursday (February 1) without promotion since joining duty.

Desperate to grab the attention of the government, many of them posted status messages highlighting that theirs is the only batch in the force that is serving without promotion for the last 13 years.

Many personnel suggested that the government upgrade all the 423 police stations that are manned by sub-inspectors into inspector-led ones, and this would automatically result in promotions.