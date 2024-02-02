AIADMK demand action against DMK MP for his alleged controversial remark against MGR

THOOTHUKUDI: An AIADMK cadre led by south district secretary SP Shanmuganathan staged an agitation here on Thursday demanding action against DMK MP A Rasa for his alleged remarks against former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The cadre raised slogans condemning the DMK government's failure in maintaining law and order, and pointed out the increasing number of crimes in the state.
They also demanded action against DMK legislator Karunanidhi, whose son Anto Mathivannan and daughter-in-law Merlin were booked for allegedly torturing an SC girl who had been working at their house. "Karunanidhi must also be held responsible for the attack and humiliation faced by the girl," they said.
In a similar incident, an AIADMK cadre headed by former minister and Kovilaptti MLA Kadambur C Raju protested against the DMK government in Kovilpatti.
Condemning Rasa's remarks against MGR, Raju said those were aimed at maligning the popularity of the late leader. Following this, Raju threw away some images of Raja from the stage, which were later torn and lit on fire by a section of the cadre, sources said.
He further added that though MGR played a substantial role in developing the DMK, none of the party's top brass condemned Rasa's remarks. "Chief Minister MK Stalin who often refers to MGR as his favourite, has not yet condemned his party functionary," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, the AIADMK also staged a protest near Arignar Anna stadium in Nagercoil alleging irregularities in maintaining law and order in the state. Former minister and MLA N Thalvai Sundaram, AIADMK presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain and others participated in the protest.