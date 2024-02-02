AIADMK demand action against DMK MP for his alleged controversial remark against MGR

THOOTHUKUDI: An AIADMK cadre led by south district secretary SP Shanmuganathan staged an agitation here on Thursday demanding action against DMK MP A Rasa for his alleged remarks against former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The cadre raised slogans condemning the DMK government's failure in maintaining law and order, and pointed out the increasing number of crimes in the state.

They also demanded action against DMK legislator Karunanidhi, whose son Anto Mathivannan and daughter-in-law Merlin were booked for allegedly torturing an SC girl who had been working at their house. "Karunanidhi must also be held responsible for the attack and humiliation faced by the girl," they said.

In a similar incident, an AIADMK cadre headed by former minister and Kovilaptti MLA Kadambur C Raju protested against the DMK government in Kovilpatti.