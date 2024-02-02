Appointment orders to be given to 1,000 doctors across TN on February 6

CHENNAI: The counselling for 1,021 doctors selected by the Medical Service Recruitment Board will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, and the appointment orders will be issued on February 6, said health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday Doctors will have the option to choose postings in 20 health unit districts. There are around 2,000 doctors’ vacancies and the government is planning to fill these first, said Subramanian.

The minister said a provisional selection list will be released on Thursday and it will be communicated to the candidates by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine through email.

Subramanian also laid the foundation stone for UG and PG hostels for government dental college students, and PG hostel for medical students of Madras Medical College (MCC). The twin buildings will be constructed after demolishing the old dental college in Parrys. It will be able to accommodate 1,500 students.