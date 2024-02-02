Bargur Hills in Erode is now Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

“It is a critical area that needs to be conserved. This region is part of the corridor that connects Sathyamangalam tiger reserve to MM Hills tiger reserve and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, playing a crucial role in maintaining a viable tiger population,” said Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, forests and climate change, in the G.O. issued on Thursday.

This landscape is also one of the tiger corridors identified by the National Tiger Conservation Authority as it holds a number of tigers. “It facilitates unhindered genetic exchange between geographically isolated populations of tigers, thereby maintaining a healthy population and genetic diversity,” the G.O states.

Besides, this region is part of Nilgiris Elephant Reserve, catchment of the Palar river that drains into the Cauvery river and is a crucial source of water for agricultural activities. It is also a natural sandal bearing belt and an active sandal regenerating area, forest officials said.