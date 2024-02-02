Cauvery board rejects TN’s demand to order Karnataka to release more water

NEW DELHI: Citing the irrigation season in Tamil Nadu has ended on January 31, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Thursday rejected the state’s demand to direct Karnataka to release more water to Tamil Nadu. CWMA has also rejected the request of the Karnataka government to take up a discussion on the Mekedatu reservoir project.

The 28th meeting of CWMA and Ministry of Jalshakti officials has heard submissions from both governments. While Karnataka submitted against the order issued by CWRC on January 18 that directed them to maintain the environmental flow of the Cauvery River as per the order of the CWDT modified by the Supreme Court, TN officials demanded the release of 18TMC of water (inclusive of the backlog of 7.61 TMC) up to the end of May.