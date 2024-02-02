DMK MPs will stage stir in Delhi against ‘empty budget’: Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Condemning the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK MPs will stage a protest, wearing black badges, in front the Gandhi statue in the Parliament for not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.

In a press statement, Stalin referred to the budget as an “empty budget” and highlighted the absence of the demands put forth by the state government in it. He also said DMK MPs would raise questions in the Parliament about the disregard for Tamil Nadu.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said the budget reflects the failures of the BJP’s rule. When TNCC President KS Alagiri said there is nothing in the budget to eradicate poverty, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said it has disappointed the majority people in the country.