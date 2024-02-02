DMK MPs will stage stir in Delhi against ‘empty budget’: Tamil Nadu CM

CHENNAI: Condemning the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the DMK MPs will stage a protest, wearing black badges, in front the Gandhi statue in the Parliament for not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu.
In a press statement, Stalin referred to the budget as an “empty budget” and highlighted the absence of the demands put forth by the state government in it. He also said DMK MPs would raise questions in the Parliament about the disregard for Tamil Nadu.
MDMK General Secretary Vaiko said the budget reflects the failures of the BJP’s rule. When TNCC President KS Alagiri said there is nothing in the budget to eradicate poverty, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan said it has disappointed the majority people in the country.
Meanwhile, BJP State President K Annamalai said the interim budget has highlighted the government’s holistic approach in developing the four major castes - the poor, the women, the youth and the farmers - as always stressed by our prime minister.
TMC(M), and AMMK have extended their support to the interim budget.
TN gets Rs 6,331 crore for railway projects: MoS
Chennai: Minister of State for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday TN has been allocated Rs 6,331 crore for various rail development and safety-related work for 2024-25. The allocation stood at Rs 3,865 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 6,080 crore in 2023-24.
Speaking to reporters through video conference, he said the fund allocated for 2024-25 is seven times the average outlay of Rs 879 crore between 2009 and 2014.
A total of 77 railway stations in TN are being redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additionally, 654 flyovers/underpasses and 116 foot bridges have been commissioned in the last 10 years.