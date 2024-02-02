ED conducts searches at India Cements

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the offices of India Cements on Wednesday and Thursday to check for any violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The searches were carried out at the corporate office of India Cements in Chennai. According to sources, the company’s premises in Delhi were also searched.

Searches by ED were confirmed by India Cements company secretary Swaminathan Sridharan. “Certain Officials from the Enforcement Directorate visited our corporate office in Chennai on January 31 and February 1, and conducted a search to ascertain if there were any irregularities concerning FEMA,” Sridharan said in a regulatory statement.