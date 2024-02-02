FCI begins direct paddy procurement in Karaikal

KARAIKAL: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has started procuring paddy from farmers in Karaikal on Thursday. The food corporation is aiming to directly procure around 3,000 metric tonnes of paddy this year after a modest procurement last year.

The Kharif Marketing Season (KMF) procurement officially began on January 1, but the arrival of paddy at FCI centres commenced on Thursday.

The two procurement centres - Karaikal Marketing Committee centre and Modern Rice Mill in Thennangudi - will accept paddy from farmers until April 30. Collector A Kulothungan, FCI's Puducherry division manager Mamta Rani, FCI's Karaikal quality control manager V Abhinesh and farmer representatives were present during the season's first procurement at the Marketing Committee centre on Thursday.

The FCI has been directly procuring paddy from Karaikal farmers for the past three years, following a request from the Puducherry government. In contrast, FCI operates in the state through nodal agency TNCSC under the Tamil Nadu civil supplies department.