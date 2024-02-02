Form panels to monitor illegal constructions: Madras HC to TN govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday suggested the state government to form high-level committees in corporations and municipalities to prevent and monitor unauthorised constructions. It also asked the government to come up with comprehensive guidelines to deal with issue.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the suggestion while hearing a batch of petitions seeking removal of unauthorised constructions in various districts.