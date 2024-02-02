Form panels to monitor illegal constructions: Madras HC to TN govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday suggested the state government to form high-level committees in corporations and municipalities to prevent and monitor unauthorised constructions. It also asked the government to come up with comprehensive guidelines to deal with issue.
A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar gave the suggestion while hearing a batch of petitions seeking removal of unauthorised constructions in various districts.
In the previous hearing, the bench had observed that despite several directions in connection with the aforesaid issue, the authorities concerned are sleeping over the matter.
The bench had called for detailed reports from the standing counsels of all municipal corporations, falling under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Bench, on the unauthorised constructions put up in their limits.