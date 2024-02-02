IUML wing organises wedding for 23 couples from different faiths in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Committee of All-India Muslim Centre arranged a mass marriage of 23 couples from Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities in Coimbatore on Thursday.
The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is its parent body. The party has planned to conduct marriage for 75 couples across the state to promote communal harmony. So far, 17 and 25 marriages were conducted in Chennai and Tiruchy, respectively.
Of the 23 couples who got married with their parents consent on Thursday, six were Hindu, three Christians and 14 were Muslims.
The marriages were performed as per the respective customs in the presence of parents. The couples were presented copies of the Quran, Bible and Bhagavad Gita.
KM Kader Mohideen, national president of IUML presided over the ceremony that was organised at Kuniyamuthur. Chairman of Tamil Nadu Wakf Board Abdul Rahman was also present.
Each couple was given A 10 gram gold along with house-hold items including a bed and mattresses, almirah, steel utensils and groceries worth Rs 2 lakh.
The couples were from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Pudukottai, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Dharmapuri districts.
Around 2,000 guests attended the event and they were treated to sumptuous vegetarian and non-vegetarian feast. Sources in IUML said its functionaries selected the beneficiaries from each district.