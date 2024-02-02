IUML wing organises wedding for 23 couples from different faiths in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Committee of All-India Muslim Centre arranged a mass marriage of 23 couples from Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is its parent body. The party has planned to conduct marriage for 75 couples across the state to promote communal harmony. So far, 17 and 25 marriages were conducted in Chennai and Tiruchy, respectively.