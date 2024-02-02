Kilambakkam bus stand relocation: Ready to sort out issues of bus operators, says TN to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the government to hold talks with omni bus owners to resolve the difficulties they have been facing due to shifting of operations from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu to the newly-opened Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam.

When the petitions filed by the omni bus operators came up for hearing before Justice RN Manjula, senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing the petitioners, submitted that the operators shall be allowed to park their vehicles in a private garage and move to KCBT and be permitted to pick up commuters en route to KCBT and in the return direction.