NIA searches premises of Naam Tamilar Katchi functionaries in TN including Saatai Duraimurugan over LTTE links

By Pearson Lenekar S.R.

CHENNAI: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the residence of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party functionary and YouTuber Saatai Duraimurugan in Shanmuga Nagar, Tiruchy on Friday early morning. The searches were also conducted at other party functionaries' premises in several cities, including Coimbatore, Tenkasi and Sivaganga. NTK supporter and YouTuber Thennagam Vishnu's residence too was searched.

Police sources said that a team of four officers arrived there at 6 am and issued a summons to his wife who was at home, asking her to inform her husband Duraimurugan to be present in the NIA office in Chennai on February 7. Their search ended at around 8 am.

Saatai Duraimurugan, NTK's propaganda secretary, told TNIE that a book written by politician Pazha Nedumara on Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) leader Prabhakaran and 'Thirupi Adipen', a book authored by popular NTK leader Seeman, was seized by the officials. "Since I'm in Chennai right now, officials asked information from my wife and handed over the summons copy to her," he said.

He added, "NIA has named us NTK party functionaries as suspects, to probe whether we have conspired with the LTTE supporters in the Omalur PS Arms case. More than 7 Naam Tamilar party Executives have been summoned to appear before NIA on several dates."