Not Tondiarpet or Salt Cotaurs, railway mulls fourth terminal at Villivakkam

Singh said, “A comprehensive proposal is yet to be submitted to Railway Board. However, we have opted to explore the potential of establishing the fourth terminal at Villivakkam.”

To a query on a new railway station between Vandalur and Guduvancheri, Singh said the construction will be completed within six months.

“New line works between Madurai and Thoothukudi via Aruppukottai have been frozen as too many works are under way. As with doubling works from Kanniyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram, the issues in land acquisition have been sorted out by TN government. The process is likely to get completed by March,” Singh said.

When asked about the proposal of Chennai-Bengaluru high-speed corridor, he said, “Light detection and ranging survey has been completed. Detailed project report will be submitted to railway board by March.”