Residents fume as Tiruchy corporation digs up blacktopped roads to fix pipeline valves

TIRUCHY: The city corporation is facing criticism for digging up recently blacktopped roads to install control valves on drinking water supply lines. So far, the corporation has installed high-tech valves in over 180 locations across the city.
On Thursday, a corporation team dug up a portion of Thennur road near Puthur junction to install a valve on the water supply line. The road was blacktopped back in September and it has now been dug up again, inviting criticism from residents. J Manikandan, a resident of Thennur, said, "If they had installed the valve before the blacktopping work, they could have avoided additional expense."
However, senior officials have cited practical difficulties in executing valve installations before blacktopping of roads. Financial constraints were also pointed out, with officials indicating a phased approach due to limited funds. The corporation has faced similar criticism during valve installation work in Anna Nagar, Woraiyur and other areas too, officials said.
"We did not have funds for the installation works. If everyone paid taxes and other corporation bills on time, we would not have faced that situation. We often conduct several works in a phase-by-phase manner," explained a senior official.
"Apart from this, there were requests from various quarters to finish blacktopping of roads before monsoon. We were helpless. Though the ongoing work has damaged roads, we will build a concrete chamber around the valve and repair the road soon," the official said.
The corporation is aiming to install 360 valves citywide, with 180 already in place and the remaining expected to be installed within two or three months. The valves, equipped with modems, are part of a SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system enabling remote monitoring and control of 24*7 drinking water supply.
"The SCADA section of our office monitors its operations. Their computer can send commands to the modem for the opening and closing of any of these valves. Therefore, if there is a breakage in supply lines in an area, we can immediately stop the supply to that location from the SCADA computer. Thus, this system can prevent the wastage of water," a senior corporation engineer said.