Residents fume as Tiruchy corporation digs up blacktopped roads to fix pipeline valves

"Apart from this, there were requests from various quarters to finish blacktopping of roads before monsoon. We were helpless. Though the ongoing work has damaged roads, we will build a concrete chamber around the valve and repair the road soon," the official said.

The corporation is aiming to install 360 valves citywide, with 180 already in place and the remaining expected to be installed within two or three months. The valves, equipped with modems, are part of a SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system enabling remote monitoring and control of 24*7 drinking water supply.

"The SCADA section of our office monitors its operations. Their computer can send commands to the modem for the opening and closing of any of these valves. Therefore, if there is a breakage in supply lines in an area, we can immediately stop the supply to that location from the SCADA computer. Thus, this system can prevent the wastage of water," a senior corporation engineer said.