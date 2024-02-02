Rice-price shocker awaits as paddy prices shoot up 40 per cent across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Paddy prices in open market have gone up almost 40% in southern districts, with the cost of the popular BPT variety of paddy, which was selling at around Rs 1,300 per 60 kg bag, costing Rs 1,800 now.

The increase in the cost of BPT paddy comes on the heels of rise in the price of the RNR variety of paddy over the past few weeks. Traders say price of fine varieties of rice across Tamil Nadu may increase by Rs 10 to Rs12 per kg in the next few weeks.

With prices rising steadily, rice mills are finding it difficult to get enough paddy from farmers. Crop loss in delta areas and southern districts has only made matters worse.