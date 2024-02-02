Solar panel waste disposal guidelines vital, say experts

However, with Tangedco targeting 15 lakh households in the state within a year, officials flag concern about potential surge in solar panel waste over the next five years.

A senior official said there is an urgent need for the union and state governments to formulate policies for proper disposal and recycling of aging solar panels.

E Natarajan, state general secretary of Bharathiya Electricity Engineers Association, said increasing rooftop panels across the state can gradually reduce line loss of Tangedco. Discoms can decrease private power purchase as every consumer becomes a ‘prosumer’ and earns by selling power.

S Jeyakumaran, CEO of Vayulo Energy in Tirunelveli, highlighted the importance of advanced solar panel technology. While companies like Adani, Tata, Vikram Solar, and some Indian firms manufacture panels, India imports raw materials from China. Steps should be taken to enhance the quality of indigenous solar panels, he said.

The state and union governments should instal solar panels and wind power in schools and colleges, which will impart additional knowledge to students.