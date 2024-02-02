TN Finance Minister Thennarasu to table budget on February 19

CHENNAI: Finance MinisterThangam Thennarasu will be presenting the budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 19. This is his maiden budget after assuming office as finance minister of the state. The first session of the Assembly for the current year will commence on February 12 with the customary address of Governor RN Ravi.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu announced this at a press conference on Thursday. “The finance minister, on February 20, will be presenting the Tamil Nadu Appropriation (vote on account) Bill which provides for the withdrawal of monies from the consolidated fund for a part of the financial year commencing on April 1,” Appavu said.

On whether the governor’s address has already been prepared as there were issues last year, he said preparing the customary address was the duty of a government and it would have completed that. He also said there was no controversy on the part of the speaker or the government last year. “This year, it will be good,” he added.