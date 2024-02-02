Traders, agricultural associations rue lack of concessions on taxes in interim budget

Jegatheesan further stated that more than 600 toll gates have been set up across the country, with charges being increased by 10 to 15% every year.

"This has adversely affected the trade and industrial sector, particularly the MSME, and the general public. While promises have been made to reduce the number of toll gates, neither the number nor the charges has seen a decline," he added.

"The non-completion of projects such as AIIMS hospital, NIPER, Bus Port, Metro rail, and the expansion of the Madurai airport, which were announced in the previous budget to boost development of southern Tamil Nadu, in the last five years is also disappointing," he said.

Similarly, Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry Founder and President S Rethinavelu in his statement thanked the finance minister for announcing that value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers' income would be stepped up.