Tusker kills cow, smashes vehicles near Shoolagiri in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A tusker entered Shoolagiri town and neighbouring villages on Thursday, killed a cow and damaged a few vehicles. Later, it was driven back to the forest.

Speaking to TNIE, Hosur forest ranger R Parthasarathy said, “A tusker from Sanamavu reserved forest passing through Addakurukki village killed a cow at Addakurukki village and then entered into Shoolagiri town and damaged a private ambulance which was parked in front of the government’s free emergency care centre and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the forest department staff continuously followed the tusker from Wednesday night, reached Shoolagiri to drive the tusker to Chettipalli Reserved Forest and during the process, it also damaged another two-wheeler at Kattiganapalli village.

Following the movement, villagers of Chettipalli, Puliyarasi, Karubala, Kumbalam, Pattagurubarapalli and the surrounding areas were warned not to venture out near the forest fringe during the process. Later, the tusker was driven into Chettipalli Reserved Forest.

”The ranger added, “An autopsy was done on the cow and compensation will be given to the farmer.” Sources said that a security of the emergency care centre, B S Nataraj (54) of Shoolagiri had a narrow escape from the tusker.