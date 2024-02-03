After half a century, tigers spotted in Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary

CHENNAI: After five decades, Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary has recorded the presence of tigers, as the movement of two male tigers, in their prime, was captured in camera traps installed at Jawalagiri range in Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

The last anecdotal record of tiger presence in the area was in the 1970s, Hosur Wildlife Warden K Karthikeyani told TNIE. “Both the sightings were recorded in Jawalagiri range in the third week of January. These are spillover tigers from adjacent Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru, Karnataka,” she said.

Karthikeyani said a dedicated patrolling team was formed to monitor the movement of tigers and there are plans to increase the number of camera traps to cover more area.